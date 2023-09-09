WATCH: Donald Trump about to speak in South Dakota amid legal setbacks

How Waco got Donald Trump to pay a huge bill for his MAGA rally
Donald Trump is scheduled to speak in South Dakota Friday evening, just after his former chief of staff suffered a loss in his bid to remove his Georgia criminal case.
Trump, who is also reeling after his former advisor Peter Navarro was convicted of contempt of congress on Thursday, is expected to get an endorsement at the rally on Friday.
Trump was running late to the event due to purported weather concerns, but he is expected to go on the stage shortly.
