Former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to proclaim the indictments against him are an in-kind campaign contribution to his opponent in an all-caps rant on Wednesday.
"THE INDICTMENTS AGAINST ME SHOULD BE VIEWED AS A CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTION TO CROOKED JOE BIDEN AND HIS RADICAL LEFT THUGS," said Trump, who has also claimed the indictments are helping him politically. "THIS WILL BE THEIR UPDATED FORM OF CHEATING & ELECTION INTERFERENCE. REMEMBER, THESE ARE BIDEN INDICTMENTS, PURE & SIMPLE!"
Trump has previously proclaimed that the prosecution effort is "election interference" in previous rants.
The former president is currently facing four separate indictments.
Two of the indictments against him are brought by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith: the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, and charges of conspiracy and witness tampering for the 2020 plot to overturn the presidential election. The other two are state-level; Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is prosecuting him for business records fraud, and Fulton County, Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis charges a sweeping racketeering conspiracy against him and 18 co-conspirators for the plot to overturn the election in that state.
Trump has categorically denied that he has done anything illegal and is vowing to fight all charges against him, and he has consistently attempted to push the trial dates out to past the 2024 election.