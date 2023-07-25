'Democrat slimeballs!' Trump melts down again over looming indictment
Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at the Prescott Valley Event Center. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Tuesday to rant against his impending indictment — and to complain that the same is not happening to President Joe Biden.

"So, let’s get this straight?" Trump wrote. "The Democrat SLIMEBALLS in Congress, then headed by Crazy Nancy Pelosi, Impeached me over a PERFECT PHONE CALL (I Won!), and are now Indicting me over their continuing, illegal, and long running Witch Hunt, but Crooked Joe Biden, who has stolen and extorted millions of dollars, won’t be Impeached or Indicted by a very kind, friendly, and politically correct Republican Congress."

"Gee, that seems very fair to me?" he added. "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

Trump is referring to his first impeachment, in which he was accused of extorting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by withholding military aid to force him to announce an "investigation" into conspiracy theories about crimes supposedly committed by Biden and his family. There remains no evidence Biden has "stolen and extorted millions of dollars," although House and Senate Republicans have been conducting several investigations into the matter.

Congress did not hand down an indictment against Trump; that was pursued by special counsel Jack Smith of the Justice Department over his classified document stash at Mar-a-Lago.

Smith is now likely to indict Trump again in connection with the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and similar charges could come out of Georgia, where Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating attempts to interfere in the electoral count of that state.

2020 ElectionSmartNewsTrump Indictment