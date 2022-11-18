Biographer: 'Pathetic' Trump really thinks he’s a victim

The man who co-wrote or ghostwrote Donald Trump's 1987 bestselling book Trump: The Art of the Deal offered his analysis of Tuesday's announcement speech on CNN.

Anchor Anderson Cooper interviewed author Tony Schwartz and asked what he thought of Trump's speech.

"It seemed like he was half asleep," Schwartz replied.

"And I think the reason was because he is working off a teleprompter, and he reads poorly, and he kind of loses interest," Schwartz explained. "And I think what happened is he just kind of got caught in a soporific stupor and felt like he was barely there."



The two discussed the moment in Trump's speech Trump was complaining about his critics.

"And I am a victim, I will tell you," Trump claimed. "I am a victim."

"Do you think he can stop the grievances and the conspiracy theories and the looking backward?" Cooper asked. "He could barely do it in this announcement, which was on the teleprompter. Do you think he can do it on a campaign? It seems impossible to me."

"That's a rhetorical answer," Schwartz replied. "Not one chance in hell that this man can stop being aggrieved and feeling like a victim."

"That's the one thing about him that he has said about himself over and over and over again that is true, he does genuinely feel like a victim," Schwartz said. "It's pathetic, it's ridiculous, but it's accurate. That's who he thinks he is."

Watch below or at this link: