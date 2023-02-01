Trump replaces yet another lawyer after she is sanctioned for 'frivolous' election lawsuits: report

Former President Donald Trump has replaced yet another attorney as his legal challenges grow in the battery and defamation lawsuit brought by former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, reported Newsweek on Wednesday.

Alina Habba, an attorney who has represented Trump in this case and made frequent appearances on right-wing television defending the former president, joins a long list of attorneys Trump has replaced.

"According to court documents filed on Tuesday, veteran New York lawyer Joe Tacopina has been brought in to work with the former president to fight the suit filed against him by the former Elle columnist," reported Ewan Palmer. "Carroll is suing Trump for sexual battery over allegations he raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in New York in the 1990s. She is also suing the former president for defamation for comments he made while denying the assault, including stating 'she's not my type.'"

Notably, Trump appeared to contradict this defense in a recent deposition, when he mistook an image of a young Carroll for his second wife, Marla Maples — forcing Habba to step in and correct him.

IN OTHER NEWS: Lauren Boebert gets walloped at hearing for her ‘efforts to blame the victim’

Habba, who previously rose to right-wing legal stardom by representing a college student trying to overturn COVID-19 emergency measures, and then got involved in cases seeking to overturn the 2020 election, developed a reputation for her confrontational approach, that led even many officials in Trump's circle to grow tired of her. A Florida judge recently slapped her with sanctions for advancing a "frivolous" lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and several Justice Department and FBI officials in the 2016 election.

That lawsuit had sought $250 million in damages for what Trump described as a scheme to invent fake Russia allegations against him and damage his reputation. The Mueller report in fact documented that Russian interference on behalf of Trump did happen, repeatedly.

Habba is one of a long line of lawyers who once defended Trump to be replaced. Some, like Michael Cohen, even went to prison over their activities on Trump's behalf. Cohen has since begun cooperating with Manhattan prosecutors in a hush payment case against his former boss.