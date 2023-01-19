Trump attorney rushed to correct him after he made major blunder during Carroll deposition: transcript

New excerpts of former President Donald Trump's deposition in the lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll against him were unsealed on Wednesday, and they show Trump made an unforced blunder that could undercut a key claim of his defense.

Throughout the case, Trump has maintained that Carroll, who has accused Trump of raping her in the 1990s, was not his "type," with the implication being that he would never sexually assault someone to whom he was not physically attracted.

But as the Washington Post reports, Trump during his deposition was shown a photo of Carroll and he misidentified her as his former wife, Marla Maples.

"That’s Marla, yeah," Trump said. "That’s my wife."

The Post notes that Trump's attorney, Alina Habba, quickly jumped in to inform him that he was looking at a photo of Carroll, not of his second wife.

Other excerpts from the deposition transcript show Trump had no inhibitions about lobbing personal insults and making threats against Carroll and her attorneys.

"I will sue her after this is over, and that's the thing I really look forward to doing," Trump told one of the lawyers during the deposition. "And I'll sue you too because this is -- how many cases do you have? Many, many cases, and I know the statements that were made -- that you made. 'Keep Trump busy because this is the way you defeat him, to keep him busy with litigation.' So I will be suing you also, but I'll be suing her very strongly as soon as this [is over]."

The former president described Carroll as a "nut job" and said she was "mentally sick."