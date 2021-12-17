RNC ridiculed for letting Trump and 'his family of delinquents' use them like a piggy bank
Eric Trump, Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. at the family’s Turnberry resort (Instagram)

In a biting opinion piece for MSNBC, contributor Ja'han Jones mocked the cowed officials heading up the Republican National Committee for agreeing to foot legal bills for Donald Trump and his kids despite claims from the family that they are worth billions.

On Thursday it was revealed by the Washington Post that the RNC has acquiesced to the former president's demand that they pay his legal bills for legal difficulties he and his family incurred at the Trump Organization before he was in office to the tune of $1.6 million -- so far.

According to Jones, Trump is pleading poverty when it comes to defending himself while at the same time boasting about his worth.

Under the MSNBC headline that stated, "Self-proclaimed rich man Donald Trump turns GOP into his personal piggy bank," Jones explained, The money is meant to help Trump beat back a civil probe of Trump’s business by New York Attorney General Letitia James as well as a criminal investigation into his business by James and Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance."

READ MORE: Some Republicans are fuming over RNC payments to law firm that represented Trump

Jones then pointedly observed, "That’s all part of the Trump experience, you see: paying for him and his family of delinquents to fend off legal challenges while they pantomime opulence."

Quoting an RNC official attempting to explain away the expenditures by explaining that defending the twice-impeached president and his "achievements" is "critical to the GOP," Jones expressed skepticism.

"That sounds a lot like, 'I wasn’t robbed, I wanted the thief to have my wallet. Nonetheless, dig further into the Post's story and you’ll find a hint of truth from unnamed GOP officials," with the author noting that the Post reported, "Republican Party officials say privately that Trump is the biggest fundraising draw for the party, and they want to keep him in their good graces ahead of the 2022 midterms and 2024 presidential election."

"Republican Party officials seem completely sold on the idea of being Trump's personal bank — whether it's out of loyalty, fear or both," Jones added.

SmartNews