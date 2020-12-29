‘WEAK IMPOTENT LOSER’: Trump's tantrum ignites mockery after Republicans refuse to join election theft scheme
Photo: AFP Photo/Timothy A. Clary

President Donald Trump on Tuesday attacked his Republican congressional allies for refusing to go along with his scheme to steal re-election, and his insults were greeted with ridicule and scorn.

The president lashed out at GOP lawmakers -- and hurled a racial slur at Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) -- with false claims about election fraud, saying he'd helped them get elected despite alleged irregularities that cost him re-election, and issued new demands for legislation from his Mar-A-Lago golf resort in Florida.

"Can you imagine if the Republicans stole a Presidential Election from the Democrats - All hell would break out. Republican leadership only wants the path of least resistance. Our leaders (not me, of course!) are pathetic. They only know how to lose!" Trump complained on Twitter.

The outgoing president also attacked "weak and tired" GOP leadership after the House of Representatives voted to override his veto of the National Defense Authorization Act.

