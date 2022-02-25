Trump is recruiting this GOP senator to challenge Mitch McConnell for Senate majority leader

Donald Trump is continuing to push Senate Republicans to oust GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) following the 2022 midterm elections.

Trump is pushing former for-profit healthcare executive Rick Scott, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) chair tasked with winning Senate races, to challenge the GOP leader.

"In a private meeting at Mar-a-Lago a few days ago, Donald Trump made a personal pitch to Senate Republican campaign chief Rick Scott. 'You should run for Senate majority leader,' he told the NRSC chair, according to someone familiar with the exchange. It wasn’t the first time, either: Trump has repeatedly told Scott he’d be great at the job and should challenge Mitch McConnell, multiple people familiar with the interactions told Playbook. The Florida Republican didn’t tell the former president 'no' that day — though he’s told reporters that he supports McConnell for leader," Politico reported.

Politico reported the rift between Scott and McConnell expanded after the Florida politician released a GOP playbook for policy following the election.

"Scott, 69, made waves — and infuriated some McConnell allies — when he bucked the GOP leader’s decision not to lay out a policy agenda for 2022 and instead released his own. Whereas McConnell wanted to make the election a referendum on President Joe Biden’s unpopularity, inflation and other Democratic failures, Scott unilaterally decided that Republicans should also state what they’re for," Politico reported. "Scott’s move opened a rare tactical divide between McConnell and the man leading the party’s efforts to win the Senate. But despite internal criticism from some in his own party, Scott isn’t soft-pedaling his platform."

