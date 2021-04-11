'It was horrible': Top GOP donors were disgusted with Trump's RNC speech while others ducked out

According to a report from Politico, multiple donors attending a closed-door speech given by Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort Saturday night were dismayed and disgusted with the tenor of the speech as the president went off script and ranted about House Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) as a "dumb son-of-a-bitch."

Reports on Saturday night state that Trump, "at times veered wildly off-script from his prewritten speech, the text of which was reviewed by The Daily Beast earlier in the day. While at the private event, he inveighed against Republican, Democratic, and celebrity enemies, and again denounced the 2020 presidential election outcome as 'bullshit,' according to those in the audience."

Sunday afternoon, Politico Playbook reported the speech did not go over well with all who attended with the hope of seeing a plan from Republicans on how to take back the House and Senate in 2022.

According to the report, "A slew of well-heeled Republican National Committee donors descended on Palm Beach this weekend, excited to be schmoozed, eager for access to Donald Trump and other potential 2024 nominees, but mostly interested in hearing how far their dollars would go toward winning back the Congress and White House," before adding, "Trump's speech didn't do any of that. "

According to one donor who attended, "It was horrible, it was long and negative," before adding, "It was dour. He didn't talk about the positive things that his administration has done."

Politico also reported that a few donors were spotted out dining elsewhere while the president droned on.

"Many major donors have been fed up with Trump's antics since Jan. 6. While Trump was speaking, we spotted at least two — both of whom received prominent appointments during his administration — out dining with friends at a local restaurant in Palm Beach rather than sitting through the former president's dinner at Mar-a-Lago," Playbook reports.

