Trump believes it is not his 'call' to help Rudy Giuliani with his legal expenses: report

On Wednesday, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said that former President Donald Trump believes it is not his "call" to help his longtime ally and personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani with his legal expenses now that he is under federal investigation.

Giuliani faces allegations that he violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) — the law that prohibits individuals from lobbying for foreign governments without disclosing their relationship to the federal government — with his business dealings in Ukraine.

The reporting on Trump's reluctance to get involved with Giuliani's legal expenses dovetails with previous reporting that Giuliani's allies are frustrated at the president's lack of help for his longtime friend. It also follows Trump's refusal to pay the legal expenses he owes to Giuliani for his unsuccessful work to try to overturn the 2020 presidential election — work that saw him arguing a case in federal court before a judge for the first time in over 20 years.



