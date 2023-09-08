South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is running a national ad blitz in hopes of introducing herself to Republican voters and catching the attention of Donald Trump.

The Republican presidential primary could be considered a tryout for Trump's running mate, given the tremendous lead he has over his challengers, but Noem is pursuing another strategy by spending $5 million in taxpayer money -- backed by COVID aid -- intended to attract workers to her state but also designed to raise her national profile, reported Politico.

“It’s clear that she’s positioning herself to get to be selected as vice president or, in the alternative, if something happens where President Trump starts to falter, or doesn’t receive the nomination, to run for president to pick up the MAGA flag and carry the banner,” said one South Dakota-based Noem donor. “Everybody assumes she’s running, it’s very obvious. Not a week goes by where she’s not on Fox News. It’s a national strategy.”

Noem will appear alongside the ex-president Friday at a sold-out GOP fundraiser in her state, and a person familiar with her plans said the governor will throw her endorsement to Trump at that event.

“She’s played her cards right,” said veteran GOP strategist Dave Carney. “She’s articulate. She has a lot of energy, and she might make an attractive ticket for the president.”

However, South Dakota offers only three electoral votes, but she could offer less baggage than other presumed veep candidates Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

“You can’t run for vice president,” Carney said, “but Noem has done a good job.”