Trump's pre-emptive lie proved he was 'freaked out' about Rusty Bowers' testimony against him: analyst

Russell "Rusty" Bowers speaking with attendees at the 2019 Legislative Forecast Luncheon. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)
On Tuesday's edition of MSNBC's "The ReidOut," former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) walked through the significance of the day's testimony before the House January 6 Committee.
She focused in particular on poll worker Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, an election worker who faced threats from Trump supporters — but also Republican Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, whom she argued was the man whose testimony Trump was most afraid of.
"I think that Shaye and her mother put the human toll in front of the American people," said McCaskill. "The human toll of Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the will of the American people. To me, it was the most compelling. Now, Rusty Bowers was very powerful. And by the way, did you notice that Trump was so freaked out about Rusty Bowers and what he was going to testify, that he felt the need to lie about him immediately before the hearing. Which I thought was a real tell that Trump knows these hearings are powerful in the presentation of evidence."
"I think that Shaye and her mother will go down in history," McCaskill continued. "She got the profile in courage award this year from the Kennedy Institute. She deserved it. I think they will go down in history as examples of the abuse of power and the painful result of that in people's lives that are merely doing the right thing."
Bowers testified, among other things, that Trump ally Rudy Giuliani admitted to him their coup effort was based on lies, saying, "We’ve got lots of theories, we just don’t have the evidence," that the election was stolen.
Ahead of the testimony, Trump claimed that Bowers privately told him the election had indeed been "rigged" — but Bowers said, under oath, that this never happened.
Watch below:
Claire McCaskill says Trump was "freaked out" about Rusty Bowers' testimony
www.youtube.com
CNN's Erin Burnett interviewed to election official who received threats for failing to go along with Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Burnett interviewed Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) and Maricopa County Board of Supervisor's Chair Bill Gates (R).
Benson argued that election officials were emboldened to fight for democracy in the face of the threats.
"We took oaths of office to support and defend the Constitution. We know the truth and law and history of this country is on our side. We know standing up for democracy is what every American needs to do right now so I'm proud to join my colleagues on the front lines even with the threats," Benson said. "In times like this, that is what protecting and preserving democracy requires."
"Look. here's the situation," Gates said. "We got a job to do. We got important elections to run in 2022 and we cannot let these people intimidate us."
"We have to be safe, but the threats have come in. You mentioned many of them before. They set up a guillotine for my colleagues and at the Arizona state capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and we got to press forward," he explained. "I agree with Secretary Benson, I think a lot of us are as inspired and emboldened as ever and seeing new people, young people, who want to get involved in the business of running elections. It's inspiring."
Donald Trump on Tuesday tore into Arizona state House Speaker Rusty Bowers, a Republican who refused to go along with the former president's election coup, just ahead of the January 6 committee's fourth hearing, during which Bowers delivered intense testimony about his role in stopping Arizona's election from being overturned.
"Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers is the latest [Republican in name only] to play along with the Unselect Committee," Trump said in a statement issued by his Save America PAC, claiming that Bowers is a "RINO," or a Republican in name only, who told him that "the election was rigged."
Bowers was a key target of Trump's extensive pressure campaign to have various Republican state legislators to replace the duly-appointed slate of electors with an cohort of pro-Trump partisans, according to The New York Times. Shortly after Trump lost the election, ex-Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani repeatedly called Bowers to discuss Trump's baseless allegations of election fraud, claiming that roughly 200,000 unauthorized people had voted in the election in addition to "5,000 or 6,000 dead people."
During his testimony on Tuesday, Bowers adamantly denied ever telling Trump that he had won the election. "Anywhere, anyone, anytime has said that I said that the election was rigged, that would not be true," he said.
Bowers also said that the former president's legal team "never" presented evidence of widespread fraud even though Giuliani promised that he would do so. "We've got lots of theories," Giuliani allegedly told Bowers at one point. "But we just don't have the evidence."
Ultimately, Bowers refused to go along with Trump's claims of election fraud. "You're asking me to do something against my oath and I will not break my oath," Bowers said he told Giuliani. "I do not want to be a winner by cheating."
Bowers testified that since the election, he, his office, and his family have faced a wave of threats that have put a significant burden on his personal and professional life. On many occasions, he said, "various groups" have come to his house to harass Bowers and his neighbors, accusing the lawmaker of being a "pedophile, a pervert, and a corrupt politician."
When Virginia “Ginni” Thomas sent an email to Arizona lawmakers in November 2020 asking them to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state, she did so using an advocacy platform that a Republican legislator-elect would go on to own, the Arizona Mirror has discovered.
FreeRoots, the email campaign service that makes it easy for people to send pre-written emails to elected officials that are created and promoted by activist groups was used by Thomas to encourage 29 Arizona lawmakers to use their “plenary powers” to choose Donald Trump over Joe Biden, according to reporting by the Washington Post.
FreeRoots doesn’t send out emails like it once did, it just shows you a landing page that states they and their parent company GPX LLC are looking to “secure SaaS (software as a service) offerings.”
Enter AlignAct.com.
The campaign pages for AlignAct and FreeRoots look nearly identical when put side by side. Both companies offer the same service, an easy way for constituents to reach out to policymakers via email and phone and share the campaign on social media.
The main landing page for AlignAct has campaigns directed at hot topics in the conservative ecosphere such as alleged vaccine passports, alleged grooming in schools and unfounded claims of election fraud.
A review of Hoffman’s financial disclosure statements for 2022 shows that the lawmaker lists AlignAct LLC along with two other “Align” related entities as a controlled business, meaning he owns 50% or more of the company. Hoffman did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
The visual similarities on the website are not the only connections, the Mirror has found.
On AlignAct’s website, users can download a worksheet to help them craft their campaign prior to creating one. Metadata on the Microsoft Word document lists Eric Berger’s email address under the author section.
After the Mirror reached out to both Hoffman and FreeRoots about the metadata contained within the document, the worksheet was changed to a .pdf and all metadata was scrubbed.
It is unclear how long Hoffman has been involved with FreeRoots and AlignAct. On his most recent financial disclosure statement, he lists “n/a” when asked what type of business activity AlignAct conducts, only describing it as “Public Engagement Software.”
Hoffman has a track record of using technology for conservative political activism. His company, Rally Forge, was found to have created “troll farms” alongside Turning Point USA ahead of the 2018 midterms, operating Facebook accounts that appeared to be Democrats but were in fact pushing conservative political messaging and disinformation.
Hoffman still lists the company in his financial disclosure statements.
While AlignAct is not a “troll farm” like Hoffman’s other venture, it is connected to a number of organizations that have been spreading disinformation on a variety of subjects.
The email sent by Thomas came from a campaign organized by Act for America which initially started its life as an anti-Muslim group founded in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. It’s founder, Brigitte Gabriel, has said that any practicing Muslim “cannot be a loyal citizen to the United States.”
Thomas’ email to Arizona lawmakers came from an Act for America campaign that linked to a video urging lawmakers to use their “plenary powers” to overturn Joe Biden’s electoral victory and instead declare that Donald Trump won. Arizona law does not allow the legislature to take such an action.
Other organizations with ties to extremism have continued to use Hoffman’s new platform, such as America’s Frontline Doctors, whose members continue to push conspiracy theories and false treatments for COVID-19 as well as being embroiled in Jan. 6.
The anti-feminist, anti-abortion, anti-LGBTQ Eagle Forum also has a presence on the site, as do a number of Tea Party organizations. Their advocacy ranges from including border security to alleged election fraud to stopping the United Nations.
The Mirror created an account to better understand campaigns and their creation on the platform.
AlignAct allows for users to choose if they want to target federal, state, school board or “any other government figure.” The site also allows for “advocates” to add .csv files or choose from lists to “send their message to a strategic group of lawmakers in Congress!”
A donation feature is listed as coming soon. In his financial disclosure, Hoffman reported owning “AlignPay,” which he described as a “Payment Processing Solutions” business.
Those setting up a campaign can also check a box to ask “advocates” for their phone numbers so the campaign organizer can send them text messages at a later date.
Hoffman did not respond to questions about what exactly his role is in AlignAct, what his involvement is in the day-to-day operations and if he was involved with FreeRoots when Thomas sent her emails. However, a letter signed by Hoffman and others lists him as the “President and CEO” of another Align related initiative called “Align for Freedom.”
Berger also did not respond to a request for comment.
