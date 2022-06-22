Trump's pre-emptive lie proved he was 'freaked out' about Rusty Bowers' testimony against him: analyst
Russell "Rusty" Bowers speaking with attendees at the 2019 Legislative Forecast Luncheon. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

On Tuesday's edition of MSNBC's "The ReidOut," former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) walked through the significance of the day's testimony before the House January 6 Committee.

She focused in particular on poll worker Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, an election worker who faced threats from Trump supporters — but also Republican Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, whom she argued was the man whose testimony Trump was most afraid of.

"I think that Shaye and her mother put the human toll in front of the American people," said McCaskill. "The human toll of Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the will of the American people. To me, it was the most compelling. Now, Rusty Bowers was very powerful. And by the way, did you notice that Trump was so freaked out about Rusty Bowers and what he was going to testify, that he felt the need to lie about him immediately before the hearing. Which I thought was a real tell that Trump knows these hearings are powerful in the presentation of evidence."

"I think that Shaye and her mother will go down in history," McCaskill continued. "She got the profile in courage award this year from the Kennedy Institute. She deserved it. I think they will go down in history as examples of the abuse of power and the painful result of that in people's lives that are merely doing the right thing."

Bowers testified, among other things, that Trump ally Rudy Giuliani admitted to him their coup effort was based on lies, saying, "We’ve got lots of theories, we just don’t have the evidence," that the election was stolen.

Ahead of the testimony, Trump claimed that Bowers privately told him the election had indeed been "rigged" — but Bowers said, under oath, that this never happened.

Claire McCaskill says Trump was "freaked out" about Rusty Bowers' testimony www.youtube.com

