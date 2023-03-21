Trump sending a coded message to the far-right with the location of next rally: experts

As Donald Trump continues his recently launched campaign for 2024, his next stop is raising the eyebrows of some experts who say it's a deliberate message to the far-right, AZ Central reported.

Trump plans to hold a rally this Saturday in the city of Waco, Texas -- on the anniversary of the infamous ATF siege that ended in the fiery deaths of cult leader David Koresh and over 80 of his followers, including 25 children.

The event has been a rallying point for many in far-right anti-government movements, including Timothy McVeigh, who carried out the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in downtown Oklahoma City in 1995, which caused the deaths 198 people, including 19 children. The Waco siege has also been the catalyst for a wave of anti-government conspiracy theories since then. It also is central to many pro-2nd Amendment advocates, since the ATF initially carried out a raid on Koresh's compound accusing him and his group of stockpiling illegal weapons.

Experts speaking to AZ Central say that's exactly why Trump chose Waco.

"Waco is hugely symbolic on the far right," said Heidi Beirich, co-founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism. "There's not really another place in the U.S. that you could pick that would tap into these deep veins of anti-government hatred – Christian nationalist skepticism of the government – and I find it hard to believe that Trump doesn't know that Waco represents all of these things."

"Waco has a sense of grievance among people that I know he's (Trump's) got to be trying to tap into," Beirich said. "He's being unjustly accused, like the Branch Davidians were unjustly accused – and the deep state is out to get them all."

Deputy director for data analytics at the Southern Poverty Law Center, Megan Squire, was a little more direct.

"Give me a break! There's no reason to go to Waco, Texas, other than one thing – in April," Squire said. "I can't even fathom what's what that's about other than just a complete dog whistle – actually forget dog whistle, that is just a train whistle to the folks who still remember that event and are still mad about it."