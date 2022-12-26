Trump's Christmas meltdown continues as he flips out over 'disgraceful' new election protections​

Former President Donald Trump blasted Congress on Christmas over changes to the Electoral Count Act.
Congress recently approved a $1.7 trillion omnibus bill that averts a government shutdown and seeks to modernize the 1887 Electoral Count Act.
"It’s the most significant legislative response Congress has made yet to Trump’s aggressive efforts to upend the 2020 election results, and a step that been urged by the House select committee that conducted the most thorough investigation into the violent siege of the Capitol," the Associated Press reported.
"The provisions amending the 1887 law — which has long been criticized as poorly and confusingly written — won bipartisan support and would make it harder for future presidential losers to prevent the ascension of their foes, as Trump tried to do on Jan. 6, 2021."
Speaking out on his social media website Truth Social on Sunday evening, the former president blasted the new law: "The Vice President did indeed have the power to send Electoral Votes back to State Legislatures for reapproval despite the constant drum from Democrats and RINOS that he 'ABSOLUTELY DID NOT.' BUT, they just put CLARIFYING language in the disgraceful 'OMINOUS' BILL, making sure that A V.P. DOESN’T DO WHAT THEY ALL SAID COULD NOT BE DONE. So why the new language? Because it was just another political Con Job!"
Earlier on Sunday, Trump declared on Truth Social that "The USA is dying from within!!!"