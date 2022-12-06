Trump's niece moves to revive lawsuit claiming she was blocked out of family fortune

Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, is looking to restart her lawsuit which accuses the former president of cheating her out of the family fortune, Bloomberg reports.

The lawsuit was dismissed last month when a judge ruled that she had “unambiguously” waived her right to sue by signing a 2001 family settlement agreement to cash out her inheritance. But in her motion this Monday, Mary Trump argued that she signed the agreement under duress.

"A release from claims is only valid under New York law if it was 'fairly and knowingly made,' Mary Trump’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, argued in the filing. The Trump family settlement, on the other hand, was achieved through coercion, she said, including threats to swamp Mary Trump with tax payments she couldn’t afford and discontinue health insurance for her nephew," Bloomberg's report states. "The former president and his siblings, Maryanne Trump Barry and the late Robert Trump, 'placed young Mary in profoundly unfair circumstances, not only by threatening to bankrupt her' but also 'by terminating the health insurance that was literally keeping her newborn nephew alive in an intensive care unit,' Kaplan said in the brief."

As Bloomberg points out, Mary Trump has been a consistent critic of her uncle, writing a 2020 tell-all book titled "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man." She has also admitted providing information to the New York Times for a 2018 report on Donald Trump’s finances.

Read the full report over at Bloomberg.