Donald Trump's former aides speculate on what he's hiding in the safe cracked by the FBI

President Donald Trump ranted on Monday evening that the FBI broke into his safe at Mar-a-Lago as they acted on a search warrant issued by a federal judge.

Speaking to a series of former aides to the ex-president, New York Magazine questioned what might be going on behind the vault walls

"During a renovation at Mar-a-Lago, one former staffer said, the safe stuck out amid furniture and personal belongings moved from Trump’s bedroom or office," the report explained.

“It wasn’t like a huge one from old western movies,” said a person who spoke with New York Magazine person said. “I don’t know, black? Silver? I saw it for a second, it registered in my brain, and I was on my way.”

Michael Cohen, the one-time Trump lawyer who has turned against his former boss explained that he hasn't seen the Mar-a-Lago safe, but he has seen the one in New York.

“At Trump Tower, the only person who had access to the locked” — Cohen hesitated; “you can call it a safe, you can call it locked file cabinets, and so on — was Matthew Calamari." He was the former EVP and COO of Trump Properties, according to his LinkedIn page. “There was a safe down on Matt’s floor in a closed room, from what I understand. I never saw it.”

He worked on a floor lower than the 24th, which is where Trump's adult children "worked." Cohen told New York Magazine it was where they did "The Apprentice."

Another former Trump staffer recalled from 2015, when he was talking about running for office. Trump was stopping in Louisiana before flying out of the country, the report explained.

“He comes down and he goes, ‘Sh*t, I have to go to the safe,’” this person recalled. “He comes down with one of those ‘TRUMP-MAR-A-LAGO’ bags — downstairs, if you bought a tie or something at the Trump store, you’d get a nice fancy shopping bag like you’d get at Saks — with about $50,000 in cash and six containers of white Tic Tacs. And he was going through the border. I know he didn’t declare that to customs!”



The Tic Tacs were an infamous reminder of the skeezy Access Hollywood tape in which Trump joked he could grab women wherever he wanted because he was famous. “I better use some Tic Tacs just in case I start kissing her. You know, I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.”

The former staffer said that Trump would always operate in cash.

“He wants to travel with cash; he doesn’t like to use credit cards. Think about Stormy, etc.,” the person said. “He was always a big tipper too — not $50,000 in tips, but he would give the waiters and the waitresses $100 each.”

He'd randomly hand out cash to Trump Tower staff. “For doing a good job,” the former staffer claimed.

