'Grievance and revenge': Bob Costas gives scathing takedown of Trump's decision to host Saudi golf tournament

Sports broadcaster Bob Costas on Thursday delivered a scathing takedown of former President Donald Trump's decision to host a golf tournament funded by the Saudi government, despite the protestations of several families of 9/11 victims.

Appearing on CNN, Costas said that Trump fundamentally didn't care about the optics of having a Saudi-backed golf tournament miles from Ground Zero in New York because he only cares about his own needs and desires.

"If we learned anything about Donald Trump, which it shouldn't have taken very long to learn, is that he doesn't care about any principle -- including American democracy or any person -- he cares about nothing other than his own perceived self-interests," he said.

Costas then explained how Trump's grudge against the PGA Tour factored into the former president's desire to host the Saudi-backed tournament.

READ MORE: It's 'game over for Trump' if DOJ gets Mark Meadows to testify: CNN legal expert

"There is the aspect of grievance and revenge," he said. "He was upset because the PGA pulled out following January 6th the last year, following those events, they pulled the PGA tournament from the Bedminster course. So this is an element of grievance on his part."

Costas then sarcastically joked that Trump feels justified in doing this because he is "the most persecuted man in America."

Watch the video below or at this link.