'He's basically dead to them': 9/11 family member says Trump is 'hemorrhaging support' due to Saudi golf tournament
Brett Eagleson, left, and former President Donald Trump, right (Screen caps via CNN).

Brett Eagleson, the founder and president of the advocacy organization 9/11 Justice, tore into former President Donald Trump on Friday for hosting a golf tournament funded by the Saudi government at his Bedminster resort.

In an interview with host John Berman, Eagleson pointed to new documentation showing members of the Saudi government had roles in helping the men who would go on to kill nearly 3,000 Americans by flying planes into the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington D.C.

"We have an FBI that says, conclusive, that the Saudis did it," Eagleson said. "And we have a president who's profiting from them and defending his decisions for making millions and millions of dollars. And one question I wish the media would ask is how much is the president, the former president, how much is Donald Trump personally benefitting from this relationship? How much money is he receiving today for hosting this tournament?"

Berman then pointed out that many 9/11 family members are Republicans who supported Trump in his past runs for the presidency.

Eagleson concurred but said many of these people had had their support badly shaken by Trump's actions.

"From what I'm hearing, from what I'm seeing, he is literally hemorrhaging support," he replied. "We have a lot of typical groups that you would expect to vote along the conservative lines, they say that the former president is basically dead to them, that he is aligning himself with an evil kingdom, an evil regime. He is putting money over America."

Watch the video below or at this link.

9/11 family member says Trump is 'bleeding support' due to Saudi golf tournament www.youtube.com

