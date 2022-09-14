Trump lawyer told 'disgusting' lies about the Secret Service in court filing to gain advantage in NY probe: report

Former President Donald Trump reportedly lied in court documents about security concerns the Secret Service had about the New York attorney general's office.

Two sources and a third person familiar with the discussions told The Daily Beast that the former president's legal team told a judge in confidential court documents that the Secret Service was concerned about safety in the Manhattan building where the attorney general's office is located, and instead tried to get his contentious deposition moved to Trump Tower.

“He’d be sitting behind the big desk, where he has the authority," said Barbara Res, a former Trump Organization construction executive. "That’s the only thing I can think of. It’s his desk, with chairs all around. It puts him at a very superior position."

The filing appalled the three sources who spoke to The Daily Beast, and the filings did not come with any official affirmation or a statement from the Secret Service -- whose agents didn't even know about the filing, which didn't appear on the court docket, or the claims Trump's lawyers made.

“[The Secret Service is] unaware of any security challenges at the Office of the New York State Attorney General," said Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the agency.

Trump's attempts to avoid the deposition or have it moved to his home turf eventually failed, and he was interviewed by attorney general Letitia James herself on Aug. 10, when he pleaded the Fifth Amendment hundreds of times as he was asked about allegations of business and tax fraud by the Trump Organization.

Alina Habba, the former president's lawyer on the case, declined to comment on the filing and told The Daily Beast the matter was ordered confidential by the court, but the sources who confirmed details about the situation explained why they had come forward.

“He put it all on the Secret Service," the source said. "It was disgusting."