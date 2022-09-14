Lindsey Graham and Rick Scott 'seem to be actively working for Democrats' with toxic proposals: Morning Joe

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough wondered how furious Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell must be with his fellow Republicans who are endangering their chances of retaking the majority.

The "Morning Joe" host has been pointing out that Donald Trump has endorsed weak candidates in multiple Senate races, and he also said Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) were also undermining their election hopes by pledging the elimination of widely popular social programs and introducing abortion bans.

"I have to tell you, if you're Mitch McConnell, you've got to be pulling out every last hair that you have," Scarborough said. "You have to deal with Donald Trump, who goes out of his way to get the weakest candidates in the most important swing states. He succeeds in doing that by who he selects. You also have Donald Trump doing everything he can to stay in the news. Fascinating story about how Donald Trump is still the most searched name in American politics. That never happens, as we're coming up to midterms. It's always the president sitting in power that is that person, and that's the last thing Republicans want."

"Then you have Rick Scott, who is going around promising, I can't believe this, he's promising to abolish Social Security and Medicare," Scarborough continued. "He's promising to kill those two programs every five years, I'm going to kill it after five years. We should kill Social Security and kill Medicare every five years, and make senators fight for it if they want to restart it. Then we're going to kill it five years after that. Then he's talking about taxing working-class can Americans. [Scott] wants to raise taxes on working-class Americans, on middle-class Americans and he wants to cut taxes on the richest Americans, allow them to continue to pay at a lower rate than their secretaries and clerical staff. It's outrageous."

READ MORE: Donald Trump has a long history of gathering and wielding sensitive info to help himself

"Now you have Lindsey Graham, and you just got to be thinking, Mitch is going, 'How do I do this with Tweedledee and Tweedledum, to my left and to my right?'" he added. "They seem to be working actively for the Democratic Party, and this Lindsey gift yesterday to the Biden White House and the Democrats is unthinkable."



Watch the video below or at this link.



