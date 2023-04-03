'Multiple Secret Service agents' are 'expected to testify' in Trump documents probe: Fox News

The investigation into former President Donald Trump's handling of top-secret government documents is heating up, as Fox News' Bret Baier is reporting that special counsel Jack Smith has now subpoenaed members of Trump's Secret Service entourage.

"FOX News is told multiple U.S. Secret Service agents connected to Former President Donald Trump have been subpoenaed & are expected to testify before the D.C. grand jury likely on Friday," Baier reports. "The grand jury appearances are related to the Special Counsel Jack Smith probe into the handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago."

It is not known what the Secret Service members will be asked, although they may have been direct witnesses in seeing how Trump decided to respond to a government subpoena requesting he return all documents with classified markings in his possession to the government.

Investigators on Smith's team have reportedly amassed evidence that Trump deliberately tried to hang onto certain classified documents requested by the government after receiving a formal subpoena, as they believe that he ordered some boxes of documents to be removed from a secure storage area to other locations once he learned the government wanted them back.

In fact, prosecutors' evidence appears to be so strong that it convinced a judge last month to pierce attorney-client privilege after determining it was more likely than not that the former president had used conversations with attorney Evan Corcoran in the furtherance of a crime.