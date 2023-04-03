Donald Trump could be facing "game over" in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, according to one legal expert.

The former president absconded with classified documents to his private resort after leaving the White House, and he then allegedly tried to obstruct authorities from retrieving them, according to MSNBC legal analyst Andrew Weismann.

"There are two ways in which I think there are going to be obstruction charges, as you noted with respect to Mar-a-Lago, it's important that you already have a federal magistrate who found probable cause that there was obstruction," Weismann said. "Remember in the search it included evidence of obstruction, the allegation by the government in the search warrant, and that was approved by the magistrate... which was the actions of the former president after receiving a subpoena from the Department of Justice, so I agree with this could be a rock crusher game over, and the Republicans who are following the former president in the Manhattan case could just go over the cliff when and if we see charges in Florida that are really quite strong based on what we know now and then in Manhattan, there could be obstruction charges if the former president continues doing what he has been doing this last week, including last night, and is inciting violence."

"It will be very interesting to see both the district attorney's reaction and whether that leads to additional charges because those things can be charged as additional crimes, and what many people may view as the least serious of the criminal investigations may be quite serious in Manhattan as well and the judge can impose significant restrictions on what Donald Trump says and does if he continues this behavior," Weismann added.



