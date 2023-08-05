Trump responds to judge's Monday deadline with request for delay in elections case
Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Michigan. (Shutterstock.com)

Donald Trump is known as the master of delay when it comes to litigation, so it's no surprise that he's asking for exactly that after being hit with a quick deadline in the elections conspiracy case for chiming in on a request for a protective order.

On Friday night, Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a motion for a protective order in the case, citing a recent Truth Social post in which the former president issued a vague threat saying, "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!" The judge quickly gave a fast-approaching Monday deadline for Trump to weigh in on the DOJ's request.

But Trump didn't just have his lawyers file a brief on the subject. Instead, Trump sought a three-day delay, according to news reports.

"And…… Trump team has just asked for a delay," CBS News Congressional Correspondent Scott MacFarlane reported on Saturday. "They want 3 extra days (til Thursday) to respond to court about proposed 'protective order' in the Jan 6 case."

MacFarlane added that "Jack Smith is seeking a court order to prevent Trump from posting or disseminating case evidence."

You can read the filing by clicking here.

