Trump issues call for Senate Republicans to prepare for revenge: 'We will put them all in jail'

For a second time in a week, Donald Trump threatened to jail his political opponents, this time telling Senate Republicans to get ready to help him.
Trump began by throwing out some of his favorite slogans on Truth Social including "Russia hoax," "No Collusion!" "Mueller Hoax" "Fake Dossier!" Not included was his often repeated phrase "Perfect Call" relating to both the Ukraine call and the call to Georgia officials demanding they "find" him votes to win.
"They spied on my Campaign, Impeached me twice," he proclaimed without naming who "they" is. "If I am elected, they will be brought to JUSTICE, something that Republicans have always been afraid to do."
In a second post, Trump explained why the Senate must not only go Republican, but be for Republicans that will support him in his crusade to jail his political opponents.
"Right now Republicans in Congress and the Senate have to get tough, and put everything together in one big, neat package, because I will be President in one and a half years, and we will pick the strongest, toughest, and most respected Attorney General, and if guilty, we will put them all in jail where they belong, just as they are trying to do to me based on NOTHING," he ranted.
No Republican Senators have commented on the pledge to indicate whether or not they'd support jailing such opponents.