Trump denies appointing Hunter Biden's special counsel assigned during his admin

Donald Trump late Friday night denied that he appointed the man now serving as special counsel in the Hunter Biden case, despite the fact that he was assigned during Trump's own administration.
The former president took to Truth Social to attack David Weiss, who was appointed Friday to serve as a special counsel overseeing probes into President Joe Biden's son. Trump also suggested that Jack Smith, whom he referred to as "deranged Jack Smith," could serve the role as Hunter's special counsel.
"David Weiss was picked by the two Democrat Senators from Delaware under 'Blue Slip.' He would not have been picked by me," Trump said on Friday. "But I have a great idea. Why don’t they use Deranged Jack Smith. Weiss has been investigating Hunter for 4 years, giving him the 'sweetheart' deal of all sweetheart deals. But a brilliant Judge in Delaware saw through it all. Now, I read, the Department of Injustice wants a new Judge and Jurisdiction. But so do I, with far stronger reasons than Hunter & Crooked Joe. MAGA!!!"
Trump is currently limited from disclosing certain information related to his criminal elections conspiracy case, but the order hasn't kept Trump from insulting prosecutors.