​WATCH: CNN's Don Lemon hilariously buries conservative 'snowflakes' whose feelings were hurt by Trump loss
CNN screengrab.

CNN anchor Don Lemon on Monday went after conservatives with hurt feeling after the failed insurrection by supporters of Donald Trump.

Lemon blasted Trump campaign spokesperson Hogan Gidley, who was asked if Trump felt "emasculated" after being banned by Twitter.

"Look, I wouldn't say emasculated," Gidley replied. "I mean, the most masculine person ever I think to hold the White House is the president of the United States."

Lemon was having none of it.

"Come on, man," he shouted at the camera. "Shut -- shut up. Shut up!"

"He is the biggest snowflake of them all -- the biggest one," Lemon charged.

"Why are you coddling his feelings all the time?" he wondered, as he mocked Republicans who said Trump needed time process the fact he lost the election.

Tapper also noted the horned Capitol insurrectionist whose mother said he was starving in jail because they wouldn't serve him organic food.

"Snowflakes," Lemon declared. "Cowards."

"The president's legacy will be, not the most masculine president, but the biggest loser we have ever had as president," he continued. "Maybe that should've been the name of his show instead of 'The Apprentice' -- 'The Biggest Loser.'"