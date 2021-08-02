Trump-related social media platform has become a 'safe haven for ISIS' jihadi propagandists: report

In the latest setback for pro-Trump social media network Gettr, jihadi extremists have flooded its "MAGA free speech zone" with terrorist propaganda — turning it into "a safe haven for ISIS," Politico reports.

"The social network — started a month ago by members of former President Donald Trump's inner circle — features reams of jihadi-related material, including graphic videos of beheadings, viral memes that promote violence against the West and even memes of a militant executing Trump in an orange jumpsuit similar to those used in Guantanamo Bay," according to the report.

Soon after being launched by former Trump spokesperson Jason Miller in late June, Gettr encountered a series of challenges, from hackers scraping troves of users' private data to leftists trolling the platform with Sonic the Hedgehog porn.

Now, Politico reports that at least 250 accounts associated with jihadi extremists have posted regularly on Gettr, underscoring the challenges faced by Trump's supporters as they seek a "safe space" online following the former president's expulsion from mainstream platforms including Facebook and Twitter.

Trump has hinted at launching his own platform, but the effort has stalled, and Gettr arguably represents the highest-profile attempt create a platform where MAGA fans can fully express themselves without the censorship of tech giants, according to Politico. But Islamic extremists, also banned by mainstream platforms, are constantly looking for new places to spread terrorist propaganda.

"Days after GETTR was launched on July 1, Islamic State supporters began urging their followers on other social networks to sign up to the pro-Trump network, in part to take the jihadi fight directly to MAGA nation," Politico reports.

Although some of the posts have been taken down, most remain up, despite Politico's efforts to contact Gettr representatives for comment about the terrorist propaganda. Part of the problem is that Gettr hasn't signed up for the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism, which shares a database of extremist material with members so it can be quickly removed.



In addition to terrorist propaganda, Gettr features plenty of white-supremacist content, as well as regular posts from more mainstream figures like Sean Hannity and Mike Pompeo. "So far, Islamic State supporters are enjoying their incursion into GETTR and the possible new audience they could reach," Politico reports.

"We will come at you with slaying and explosions you worshippers of the cross," wrote one account associated with ISIS. "[H]ow great is freedom of expression."