Matt Gaetz nominates Donald Trump for Speaker as Kevin McCarthy's bid fails for the seventh time

During the seventh vote for Speaker of the House this Thursday, Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz nominated former President Donald Trump for the role.

"Donald John Trump," Gaetz said as he was called on to cast his vote. GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy again failed to secure enough votes for the speakership.

As NBC News points out, Gaetz's vote marks the first time Trump received a vote this year. Trump has not expressed in any interest in the speaker job.

Gaetz's vote is also a from the faction of 20 House Republicans who'd been voting for Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) over GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, who has been endorsed by Trump himself.

The Constitution does not require the speaker to be a sitting member of Congress.

Watch the video below or at this link.