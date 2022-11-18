'So unfair': Trump calls on GOP to ‘fight’ special counsel and says he will not ‘partake’ in the investigations
Donald Trump at at Trump International in New Jersey (Shutterstock)

Former President Donald Trump on Friday attacked the special counsel tasked with investigating his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and the government documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago.

Trump's comments came shortly after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed special counsel Jack Smith.

Speaking with Fox News, Trump also urged Republicans to "fight" against the investigation.

"I have been going through this for six years — for six years I have been going through this, and I am not going to go through it anymore," Trump said. "And I hope the Republicans have the courage to fight this."

Trump also fell back on playing the victim.

"I have been proven innocent for six years on everything — from fake impeachments to [former special counsel Robert] Mueller who found no collusion, and now I have to do it more?" Trump said. "It is not acceptable. It is so unfair. It is so political."

"I am not going to partake in it," Trump vowed. "I'm not going to partake in this."

Garland laid out the two investigations Smith will oversee.

"The first is the investigation, as described in court filings in the District of Columbia, into whether any person or entity unlawfully interfered with the transfer of power following the 2020 presidential election or the certification of the Electoral College vote held on or about January 6, 2021," DOJ announced. "The second is the ongoing investigation involving classified documents and other presidential records, as well as the possible obstruction of that investigation, referenced and described in court filings submitted in a pending matter in the Southern District of Florida."Trump's son Eric also attacked the investigation as communism.

