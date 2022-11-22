Eric Trump follows his dad with attack on special counsel’s wife
Eric Trump / Shutterstock

MAGA Republicans are heightening their attacks on special counsel Jack Smith by going after his family.

On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump went after Smith's family on his Truth Social website.

Without presenting evidence, Trump attacked Smith as a "hard-line radical left special counsel" and posted internet screengrabs showing the name of Smith's wife documentary filmmaker Katy Cevigny.

One screengrab reportedly showed Civigny liking a 2016 Facebook post supporting Hillary Clinton and a tweet voicing relief that Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

Eric Trump followed his dad in taking to social media to complain about Cevigny producing the Emmy-nominated 2020 documentary "Becoming" on Michelle Obama.

"The wife of the Special Counsel Biden chose to investigate @realDonaldTrump (his likely opponent in 2024) reportedly produced the Michelle Obama documentary… Yes America, you are reading this correctly," Eric Trump posted.

