GOP staff terrified they’ll never work in politics again due to 'mafia'  boss Trump: J6 investigator
Donald Trump speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

January 6 investigator Tim Heaphy said Tuesday Donald Trump is terrifying people who worked in the White House or elsewhere in government and who might become witnesses against him.

Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on Tuesday, Heaphy revealed there are Republicans who live in fear that they'll lose their careers if they go up against the former president.

The host began by describing the ongoing debate between the Justice Department and Trump over his threats of violence and encouraging others to acts of violence is what prompted Special Prosector Jack Smith to file a motion asking for a partial gag order.

"Are those the right parallels?" she asked. "What else do we look to to understand what this extraordinarily fraught tension is right now between Donald Trump and the Justice Department?"

"Yeah, absolutely accurate parallels," said Heaphy. "They're all marked by people of influence, people of stature, people who have leadership over an organization, exerting that authority on others who are lower level in that organization to try to prevent them from cooperating or doing things that will hurt them.

"That is a very classic and often repeated pattern that you see in criminal organizations. He has influence and power over people who work for him currently. People that used to work for him. His stature within the party gives him currency that people are concerned about crossing, right? They want to work again in Republican politics or they want to, not just be safe, in terms of their own physical security, but they want to maintain a viable future."

He went on to explain that there were junior staff at the White House that were scared that, if they cooperated with the House Select Committee, they'd be blacklisted on future campaigns or in future administrations.

"That's a real thing when you have the leader of the party sort of exercising this kind of rhetoric," he continued. "It's absolutely apt to look at mafia or cartel leaders obstructing justice."

Wallace called it an "amazing sentence" uttered about a former president of the United States.

They went on to address the recent excerpt of the biography about Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), in which Romney sent a text message to Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) warning of violence on Jan. 6. McConnell didn't respond.

"Silence is agreement, right?" said Heaphy. "The failure to act in and of itself facilitates the nefarious conduct and there are examples of people who maybe not actively participated but did not exercise their opportunity in their discretion to stop the conduct or condemn it."

See the full conversation in the video below or at the link here.

