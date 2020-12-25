Trump whines after Republicans refuse to give Americans $2,000 stimulus checks

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he didn't like the COVID-19 stimulus bill that the House, Senate and his White House all agreed to. Instead, of the $600 payments, he demanded that the checks for Americans be $2,000, the original request from Democrats.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was elated, announcing that she would hold the vote in the House for Trump's demand by noon on Christmas Eve. While she rushed the bill to the floor, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) moved to block the legislation and Senate Republicans left town, refusing to deliver the funds desperate Americans needed.

It's a one-time-only payment, not one that would continue.

Tweeting hours after a bomb exploded in Nashville, Tennessee and the president was photographed golfing, Trump announced that he had made many calls from his Florida resort.

"Made many calls and had meetings at Trump International in Palm Beach, Florida. Why would politicians not want to give people $2000, rather than only $600? It wasn't their fault, it was China. Give our people the money!" Trump tweeted.





