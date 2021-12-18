'Stop the Steal' organizer fingered the GOP lawmakers he communicated with to House riot committee: report
Ali Alexander

According to a report from Politico, Ali Alexander -- one of the principles behind the "Stop the Steal" rally that preceded the storming of the U.S. Capitol -- has handed over names of Republican Party lawmakers he was in communication with prior to the events on Jan 6th.

The report notes Alexander revealed the names in the lawsuit he filed attempting to block the House committee from accessing his phone records.

The report notes that, in the late Friday court filing, Alexander admits he had "a few phone conversations" with Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and engaged in a "text exchange with Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL)."

Politico reports that Alexander also implicated Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) saying he was in contact in person “and never by phone, to the best of his recollection,” according to his lawyers.

According to Politico's Kyle Cheney, "Alexander’s testimony underscores the degree to which the select committee continues to probe the roles of their Republican colleagues in efforts to promote former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud — and their potential support for fringe figures who helped gather people in Washington on Jan. 6, the day Congress was required to certify the 2020 election results."

He adds, "The panel hasn’t formally requested testimony from any of the GOP lawmakers yet but has continued to ask witnesses about Gosar, Biggs, Brooks and Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), who helped push a strategy to use the Department of Justice to promote the fraud claims."

The report also adds that Alexander was in contact with Trump campaign official Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is also the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., on the morning of the insurrection, but that it was just a courtesy call where she thanked him for organizing the rally.

