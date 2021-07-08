Trump profanely erupted after his 'stupidest' impeachment lawyers submitted typo-riddled briefs: new book

Former President Donald Trump was notorious throughout his tenure to issuing typo-filled tweets -- but he apparently had higher standards when it came to his own attorneys.

According to Business Insider, journalist Michael Wolff's upcoming book on Trump's last days in office claims that the twice-impeached former president angrily ranted at his impeachment lawyers after they submitted typo-ridden legal briefs.

"What is f*cking wrong with these people?" Trump said, according to Wolff. "They can't hit spell-check? Are these lawyers the stupidest? Are they the stupidest?"

The errors in question were particularly glaring because the attorneys twice misspelled the United States as the "Unites States."

Trump demanded to know why his impeachment lawyers didn't bother to use spell check on their briefs, to which attorney Bruce Castor replied that spell check wouldn't catch words that are spelled correctly but used incorrectly in the given context, such as "Unites States."

Wolff writes that this sent Trump into a screaming fit.

""What? That's the stupidest thing I've ever heard," Trump yelled. "Fix it! Get it back! Fix it! NOW!"

Wollf's book, titled "Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency," is due to be released on July 13th.