'No such thing as father-son privilege': Legal analyst demolishes Trump's latest gambit to block subpoenas

On Monday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," former federal prosecutor and chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin broke down the fatal flaw in the Trump family's latest ploy to block subpoenas from New York to gain information on their finances.

"Jeff, do you think the Trumps are going to succeed in squashing these subpoenas?" asked Cooper.

"No, I don't," said Toobin. "I think it's worth focusing on just sort of the big picture here, which is this isn't a prosecution. This is simply an attempt to take depositions, get information. And judges, basically, don't like it when witnesses try not to answer questions."

"There are certain, well-established privileges," added Toobin. "You know, attorney-client privilege, spousal privilege, privilege against self-incrimination. There is no such thing as a father-son or parent-child privilege. So, you know, there is no basis that I can see that will allow the — Don Jr. and Ivanka to avoid testifying and I think a judge is going to say, no, you have to answer the question."



