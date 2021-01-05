Trump supporters vow 'swift vengeance' on Republicans who don't support president's coup: report
Protesters gather in Washington in support of President Donald Trump on December 12, 2020; they insisted, without evidence, that he had lost the presidential election in November only through massive fraud. AFP photo by Tasos Katopodis

Supporters of President Donald Trump are making a list of Republicans who have not stood by the president's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and are vowing to take retribution.

Politico reports that MAGA fans are plotting a "swift move to vengeance" against Republicans who have come out against trying to block the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's win in Congress this week.

Alex Bruesewitz, an organizer for the Stop the Steal campaign, tells Politico that he and his fellow Trump supporters will "put some money behind" trying to oust any Republicans who don't back the president's coup attempt.

"When we say every Republican that does not stand strong with the president will get a primary challenger, that does not mean we believe that we can beat every single one of them," he said. "But what it means is we will make them spend their money. And we will urge their donors to not support them."

GOP strategist Alex Conant, however, expressed skepticism that the Trump supporters would have much success in their endeavors.

"I suppose if Trump made his life mission to defeat everyone that wasn't loyal with him until the very end, maybe it could have an impact," he said. "Just count me skeptical that he's going to spend the next two years playing in Republican primary politics."