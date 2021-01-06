Utah Capitol staff evacuated as Trump supporters wreak havoc at protests across America: report

Supporters of Donald Trump caused chaos across America on Wednesday as they refused to accept the fact Republicans lost the 2020 presidential election.

In Washington, D.C., at least one person was reportedly shot inside the Capitol after Trump supporters stormed the building. Capitol Police drew their guns on the floor of the House of Representatives.

In Ohio, Trump supporters and Proud Boys were captured on tape beating a counter-protester outside the state Capitol in Columbus.

And Utah also saw a protest that caused chaos.

"Staffers in the Utah state Capitol were ordered, apparently by Public Safety Commissioner Jess Anderson, to evacuate the building in downtown Salt Lake City by 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon as pro-Trump protests outside ramped up in intensity," The Salt Lake Tribune reported Wednesday. "The crowd of pro-Trump demonstrators at the Utah state Capitol was estimated at more than 100 on Wednesday afternoon as staffers inside were told to evacuate."

Taylor Stevens, a reporter for the newspaper, posted images from the scene.



