Trump supporters shove 'America First' aside to sow 'chaos and lawlessness': columnist
Capitol rioter ‘on the tip of the spear’ has ties to Trump-loving GOP lawmaker Doug Mastriano: report

In her column for the Washington Post, columnist Jennifer Rubin linked fans of Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol on Jan 6th to conservatives who have cheered on Canadian truckers who are tried to shut their country down over mask mandates, claiming the MAGA crowd is filled with more chaos agents than patriots.

Rubin kicked off her analysis by citing a proposal from Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) last week where he said he'd like to see a similar shutdown on American roads, telling a Daily Signal host, "I’m all for it. Civil disobedience is a time-honored tradition in our country, from slavery to civil rights to you name it. Peaceful protest, clog things up, make people think about the mandates. I hope the truckers do come to America, and I hope they clog up cities.”

"Lovely," Rubin sarcastically wrote.

"I’m sure the American autoworkers sidelined because of Canadian protests don’t find Paul’s comments to be amusing," she continued summing up the GOP lawmaker's comments by writing, "Filled with resentment and fanning white grievance, Republicans no longer bother to feign concern for American workers."

READ: Trump blows up on the media for ignoring Clinton 'atrocity' that is 'bigger than Watergate'

According to Rubin, the followers of former president Trump keep exposing themselves while professing they want to put "America first."

"Parents threatening school board members? No problem! Thugs menacing poll workers? Go get 'em! Truckers occupying cities and sending our workers to unemployment lines? Swell! You would never guess this is the party that inveighs against Democrats for being weak on crime or anti-business," she accused. "

Writing, "This is what all authoritarian movements do," Rubin called out Trump fans and his Republican enablers for being more interested in "chaos and lawlessness" than making the U.S. a better place to live.

"A party that considers it heroic to occupy major cities and wreak havoc on innocent people — or that thinks marauding through the Capitol and assaulting police officers is “legitimate political discourse” — is a party that is not antagonistic only toward democracy but toward the very notion of 'ordered liberty,' which used to be a big deal for the right," she explained. "The right wing’s infatuation with white grievance and increasing attraction to civil unrest at the expense of ordinary Americans is leading the GOP to increasingly perverse positions. Now, Republicans and their media cohorts root for economic distress, violence and disorder. And their newfound tendencies have a clear purpose: to undermine democracy and make way for the return of a strongman."

You can read more here.

SmartNews