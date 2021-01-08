Trump supporters defecated in Capitol and 'tracked' feces around offices: report
Supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump breached security cordons and entered the Capitol during the certification session for President-elect Joe Biden. (Saul Loeb/AFP)

Congressional staffers were reportedly horrified to discover that supporters of President Donald Trump defecated on the floors of the Capitol building and then tracked their feces around with them into offices.

Sources within Sen. Chuck Schumer's (D-NY) office tell the New York Daily News that Trump fans who ransacked the Capitol on Wednesday "smeared their extremist excrement around the building" and left behind brown "footprints" that were later discovered by disgusted staffers.

"It looked like they tracked it around," one of the Daily News' sources explained.

The same source said that Schumer at the moment had bigger problems to deal with than the Trump-loving defecators at the moment, however.

"Schumer is dealing with proverbial sh*t — not this kind," they said.

Trump supporters violently broke into the Capitol building on Wednesday and destroyed property, threatened elected officials, and even assaulted a Capitol Hill police officer who subsequently died from his injuries.