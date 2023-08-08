'I will talk about it': Trump defiantly vows to discuss Jan. 6 case if slapped with a gag order

Former President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that he would violate any gag order preventing him from talking about special counsel Jack Smith's election interference case against him.
While speaking to a crowd of supporters in Windham, New Hampshire, Trump complained about Smith's request for a protective order. The order could prevent Trump from publicly targeting figures involved in the case.
"Crooked Joe now wants the thug prosecutor, this deranged guy, to file a court order taking away my First Amendment rights so that I can't speak," Trump told the group. "The case is a ridiculous case. It's a First Amendment case. But we don't want Trump to speak. So they want me, they take away your rights on First Amendment."
Trump said a gag order would make campaigning difficult.
"When we say I can't talk, I'd love to," he added. "I will talk about it. I will. They're not taking away my First Amendment."