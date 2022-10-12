Trump is ‘the worst thing for the GOP' and is making races 'close' that should be blowouts: Morning Joe

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough blamed Donald Trump for risking the Republican Party's chances for a Senate majority in yet another election.

The former president has tried to play kingmaker by endorsing loyalists in key Senate races around the country, including Georgia and Pennsylvania, but his hand-picked candidates Herschel Walker and Mehmet Oz have struggled to connect with voters outside the GOP base, and the "Morning Joe" wondered when Republicans would learn Trump was a drag on their party.

"Donald Trump has been the worst thing for the Republican Party for six years now," Scarborough said. "Just think, if Trump hadn't gotten involved in that [Pennsylvania] race and you had Dave McCormick right now, with the problems that [John] Fetterman is having, this race probably would not be close. You go to Georgia, Herschel Walker. I mean, the only thing that's keeping the Democrats close in a state that right now is breaking hard right. Arizona, the same thing, Blake Masters. It is, I really thought coming into 2022 that we were going to, [Sen.] Mark Kelly was going to lose, because he underperformed so dramatically in his final numbers against a really weak Republican incumbent back in 2020, but it's Donald Trump."

"I can't say this enough," Scarborough added. "If you're a Republican, don't be mad at me -- be mad at Donald Trump. Don't blame me for saying this. Trump, just like in 2020 when he made Chuck Schumer the majority leader, he's keeping all these races close."



IN OTHER NEWS: Jan. 6 Committee to present new evidence that 'Trump was repeatedly alerted to brewing violence': report

Watch the video below or at this link.