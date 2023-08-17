Trump supporters making threats to Georgia grand jurors will be tracked down: sheriff

Threats against Georgia grand jurors have plagued the individuals that handed down the indictment on Monday, but the county sheriff is taking action.

In a statement released Thursday, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said that his office is investigating every threat made – and anybody found to have made legitimate threats face consequences.

"The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is aware that the personal information of members of the Fulton County Grand Jury is being shared on various platforms," the statement explained. "As the lead agency, our investigators are working closely with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to track down the origin of threats in Fulton County and other jurisdictions."

He went on to reassure the public, "We take this matter very seriously and are coordinating with our law enforcement partners to respond quickly to any credible threat and to ensure the safety of those individuals who carried out their civic duty. If anyone becomes aware of a threat, please call 911 immediately or contact your local police department."

The legal site Lewis and Laws explained, "Generally, threatening someone with physical harm or death is considered a form of assault and can be punishable by law. In some jurisdictions, threatening to harm someone's property or reputation may also be considered a crime."

Threats against officials or judges are dealt with by U.S. Marshals and attackers could be charged with a felony.