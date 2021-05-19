Trump supporters' new conspiracy theory: Biden faked his electric SUV drive
Screen cap / YouTube

The Gateway Pundit, a Trump-loving website notorious for peddling bogus conspiracy theories, is now falsely claiming that President Joe Biden faked his drive of an electric SUV earlier this week.

The president this week traveled to Michigan to pitch his new infrastructure bill, and he also got a chance to take a spin in Ford's new electric F-150 SUV as a way to promote his proposed investments in electric cars.

Gateway Pundit's Jim Hoft, however, took a screen cap that happened to catch the passenger's arm placed on the dashboard at an angle that made it look like he was holding the steering wheel along with Biden.

"Following his speech, the declining septuagenarian was put in an electric vehicle where he pretended to be driving," Hoft wrote. "This was all a show by his handlers to make Joe Biden look like he's in charge."

Watching a video of Biden's drive, however, clearly shows that the passenger who was riding with the president had his arm on the dashboard, not the steering wheel.

See the video yourself below.

Biden test drives Ford's new electric F-150 www.youtube.com