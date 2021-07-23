Trump's 'closest supporters' were 'panicked' at the danger he was putting the country in during his last year: WaPo reporter

Appearing on CNN's "New Day" on Friday morning, Washington Post reporter Carol Leonning said that during her interviews with Donald Trump's inner circle, she was struck by the panic they expressed while believing he was putting the country in "peril."
Speaking with hosts Brianna Keillar and John Avlon, Leonnig -- the co-author of the bombshell book "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year" along with colleague Philip Rucker -- said the one thing she came away from in interviews with the former president was that everything he did, he did for his own benefit.
"Phil and I kept seeing that, basically, his priorities were his political gain, not American democracy, not American safety, not American lives," she recalled. "It became pretty tragic and with huge consequences in 2020 a year when there was a real crisis."
"He did not have the tool kit for that because he was thinking about winning the day, winning the news cycle, short-term, my political fortune, re-election," she continued. "And I think what Phil and I found the most shocking, even though we covered this in realtime, the thing we found the most shocking as we interviewed more and more people is how panicked some of his most ardent supporters were about the peril he was willing to put America in -- again for his gain."
MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski took aim at right-wing broadcasters and social media companies spreading disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines as the highly contagious delta variant seeds new outbreaks around the country.
The U.S. is averaging more than 34,000 new cases a day, a 55-percent increase over last week, and the worst outbreaks are in states with the lowest vaccination rates -- which the "Morning Joe" host attributed to "right-wing garbage" spewed on Fox News and Facebook.
"Republicans need to step up," Brzezinski said. "I know a lot of these Republicans so scared of Donald Trump and they like to put kind of like information out there that's sort of supportive of the vaccine, but sort of not, and sort of whatever, and folks on Fox, folks on Fox News, you know, having people come on making fun of the vaccine, airing the lies of people putting out conspiracy theories about the vaccine and leaving them unchecked."
Although some conservative politicians and broadcasters have recently spoken up in favor of vaccination, they wink and nod at others who question the shots' safety and effectiveness.
"You're all responsible for the misinformation that has pervaded into the American population and left a huge segment of it exposed to a deadly virus, and here's the thing," Brzezinski said. "It's not like it's hard to find now. It's not like, 'Is this true, it might not be true -- you're fake news.' Nope, the people who are unvaccinated and followers of Donald Trump and followers of these Republicans and followers of Fox News, and followers of Newsmax and followers of right-wing garbage on Facebook, are the ones who have chosen to believe the conspiracy theories and the bad information out there, and they are the ones going to the hospital and dying of COVID and spreading it around the country and keeping our country from being able to move forward out of mask wearing, out of all these things that constrain your rights and that you think Democrats are so stupid to be supporting."
"We're just supporting facts," she added. "Yes, Democrats like facts and some Republicans do, too. I'm hoping more do, follow the lead of Gov. Kay Ivey and tell people the truth for once."
Invoking Alanis Morrissette and the National Lampoon's vacation series, CNN host Brianna Keilar ripped into Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz on Friday morning, over his recent criticism of Democratic state lawmakers who fled the state to block "unprecedented voting restrictions."
After playing a clip of Cruz calling the trip a "political stunt," Keilar said: "Love or hate the sojourn by Texas state Democrats, the last person who should be chiming in about political stunts is Ted Cruz.
"It's like a black fly in your chardonnay or a death row party a little too late. But then Cruz must have missed track 10 on the 1995 masterpiece 'Jagged Little Pill,'" Keilar added, before playing clips of Cruz reading from Dr. Seuss' "Green Eggs and Ham" on the Senate floor and filming himself narrating in some brush near the Rio Grande at the Texas-Mexico border.
In what some might call a low-blow, Keilar even threw in a clip of Cruz introducing Carly Fiorina as his vice presidential nominee in 2016.
"That last scene was a desperate attempt to save the Republican nomination from Donald Trump," she said, adding that Cruz dropped out of the race a few days later.
Next, she played a clip of Cruz's recent interview with Harris Faulkner, in which the Fox News host criticized state Democratic lawmakers because real Texans "don't cut and run."
"Real Texans don't cut and run, unless of course there's an historic winter storm leaving millions without power in your state, and you really want to escape that deep freeze on a Griswold family vacation to Cancun," Keilar said, showing well-known images of Cruz with his luggage at the Houston airport. "It's not like Cruz cut and run for a reason related to politics or policy, he left for pina coladas, so many the guy with this much baggage on the topic, certainly more than an overnight bag, should sit this one out."
Finally, Keilar played a clip of Cruz calling it "karma" that some Texas Democrats contracted COVID-19 after leaving the state.
"Karma may be alive, but for Ted Cruz, irony is dead," Keilar said.
"Check yourself before you wreck yourself," co-host John Avlon added.
The most troubled Olympics in modern history finally get under way in Tokyo on Friday, struggling to emerge from the clutches of Covid-19 after a one-year postponement and following a build-up marred by scandal and controversy.
The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics began in a nearly empty stadium with pink fireworks bursting into the air after a countdown.
The ceremony in the 68,000-capacity stadium was taking place before just a few hundred officials and dignitaries, including Japan's Emperor Naruhito, US First Lady Jill Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country will host the next Olympics in 2024.
The Olympics have faced opposition in Japan over fears the global gathering of 11,000 athletes could trigger a super-spreader event.
Organizers have put strict virus measures in place, banning overseas fans for the first time ever, and keeping domestic spectators out of all but a handful of venues.
Athletes, support staff and media are subject to strict Covid-19 protocols, including regular testing and daily health checks.
Polls have consistently found a majority of Japanese are against the Games, with opinion ranging from weary indifference to outright hostility.
But there was plenty of enthusiasm outside the Olympic Stadium in the hours before the ceremony, as hundreds of people gathered hoping to soak up the atmosphere and watch the fireworks expected during the extravaganza.
Mako Fukuhara arrived six hours before the ceremony to grab a spot.
"Until now it didn't feel like the Olympics, but now we are by the stadium, it feels like the Olympics," she told AFP as people snapped selfies nearby.
'Determined'
Traditionally a highlight of any Summer Games, featuring the parade of nations and the lighting of the Olympic cauldron, Tokyo's opening ceremony has been drastically pared back.
Fewer than 1,000 dignitaries and officials were present at the stadium, and in a sign of how divisive the Games remain, several top sponsors including Toyota and Panasonic did not attend.
A few hundred protestors demonstrated against the Games outside the stadium as the ceremony began.
Tokyo is battling a surge in virus cases, and is under emergency measures that means bars and restaurants must shut by 8:00 pm and cannot sell alcohol.
But Olympic officials have put a brave face on the unusual circumstances, with IOC chief Thomas Bach insisting cancellation was never on the table.
"We can finally see at the end of the dark tunnel," he said this week. "Cancellation was never an option for us. The IOC never abandons the athletes."
There are also hefty financial incentives in play. Insiders estimate the IOC would have been on the hook for around $1.5 billion in lost broadcasting revenues if the Games had been cancelled.
The pandemic has not been the only hiccup in preparations though, with scandals ranging from corruption during the bidding process to plagiarism allegations over the design of the Tokyo 2020 logo.
The controversies kept coming right up to the eve of the Games, with the opening ceremony's director sacked on Thursday for making a joke referencing the Holocaust in a video from 1998.
Back in the sporting arenas, a new generation of Olympic stars are looking to shine after a decade dominated by the likes of Usain Bolt and Michael Phelps.
US swimmer Caeleb Dressel could target seven gold medals, and in track and field, 400 metre hurdlers Karsten Warholm of Norway and the USA's Sydney McLaughlin are among those hoping to emerge as household names.
Gymnastics meanwhile will see Simone Biles attempt to crown her dazzling career by equalling Larisa Latynina's record of nine Olympic gold medals.
New Olympic sports will also be on display in Tokyo, with surfing, skateboarding, sport climbing and karate all making their debut.