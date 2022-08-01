Even Trump supporters are tired of hearing him whine about being wronged all the time: NYT reporter

New York Times reporter Jeremy Peters spoke to MSNBC on Monday about his recent report that the Fox network and Rupert Murdoch outlets are pushing Donald Trump away.

Quoting the piece Nicolle Wallace on "Deadline White House" noted that Trump hasn't been interviewed on the network for 100 days.

"Fox has largely avoided showing him live and instead has boosted other Republicans," said Wallace, noting that the network has resisted showing Trump's events live.

Peters explained that the Fox network never makes decisions that aren't based on their audience.

"By not showing Donald Trump understand that their audience will be fine with not seeing Donald Trump on an endless loop as he was shown for so many years during his White House and his two presidential campaigns," said Peters. "I don't think that means Fox has broken up with Trump and he's been complaining about this because they've been putting on Ron DeSantis. Ron DeSantis was on Fox interviews twice in less than five days and that kind of stuff drives Trump crazy because as much as he may like to pick fights with media, Fox included, he ultimately needs them. And where he prefers to be is at the center of the news cycle and that's not where he is right now."

He went on to say that the main reason that the Murdochs have moved on from Trump is that he won't stop talking about the 2020 election being stolen from him. While Trump has persuaded his followers to promote his conspiracy, it's a small percentage of the American public.

"What I think the Murdochs are on to is that most swing voters, the vast majority of the swing voters that you have left, and the Independents and even many Trump supporters, don't want to hear him complaining all of the time," Peters explained. "They don't want to hear him make this all about him, how he's been robbed and he has to go and avenge this grave injustice perpetrated [against him]. They do tire of hearing his whining and that's what the Murdochs have zeroed in on."



Former Republican strategist Tim Miller explained that they're not going to do anything to make Trump disappear but if they could snap their fingers and make it happen, they would.

Watch video below or at this link.