'Supreme Court must intercede': Trump demands SCOTUS bail him out of legal jams
Donald Trump (AFP)

Former President Donald Trump has now been indicted three different times on dozens of felony charges -- and he wants the United States Supreme Court to help bail him out.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, the former president called on the Supreme Court to "intercede" on the grounds that he is being prosecuted only to harm his chances of winning the 2024 presidential election.

"CRAZY!" Trump began. "My political opponent has hit me with a barrage of weak lawsuits, including D.A., A.G., and others, which require massive amounts of my time & money to adjudicate. Resources that would have gone into Ads and Rallies, will now have to be spent fighting these Radical Left Thugs in numerous courts throughout the Country. I am leading in all Polls, including against Crooked Joe, but this is not a level playing field. It is Election Interference, & the Supreme Court must intercede. MAGA!"

Although Trump appointed three of the Supreme Court's nine justices, they have often been reluctant to do his personal legal bidding.

For instance, the Supreme Court refused to take on the lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and it also shot down Trump's executive privilege claims when he tried to block the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots from accessing his White House records.

