Jack Smith was 'very smart' not to charge Trump with inciting riot: former Trump adviser

Special Counsel Jack Smith delivers remarks on a recently unsealed indictment including four felony counts against former U.S. President Donald Trump on August 1, 2023 in Washington, DC. Trump was indicted on four felony counts for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
In breaking down the indictment, Urban argued that it might be tempting to charge Trump with inciting the riot given that videos of people storming the Capitol are very powerful and difficult to defend.
CNN anchor Phil Mattingly pointed out that it might be difficult to get such a charge to stick given that "you can't really read Trump's mind" about whether he wanted violence to break out when he encouraged his supporters to march to the Capitol.
"Jack Smith's a very smart prosecutor, knows what he can and can't charge, what he could get a conviction on," Urban said in response. "The worst thing is to take a swing at the former president and not be able to land a punch. I think that they felt that if they charged something on January 6th, there would be a much higher bar, a much longer road to get there."
That said, Urban also believed that making the case about Trump's efforts to exert pressure on elected officials to throw out election results and to send paperwork filled out by fraudulent pro-Trump electors posed a risk, given that such matters don't have the same visceral emotional impact that videos of the riot have.
Streets around Fulton County courthouse in Georgia are being shut down as of Monday as speculation grows that former President Donald Trump is about to be hit with his fourth criminal indictment.
The county announced tight security measures will be put in place as of 5 a.m. and will remain until at least August 18, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
The street right in front of the courthouse will be completely closed to vehicles. Parking will be banned on streets all around the building, and areas for the expected media scrum to set up have been designated. Barricades started to go up last week.
Fulton's District Attorney announced last weekend that her investigation into Trump's involvement in attempts to interfere with the 2020 election results in Georgia are complete and she's "ready to go." She has said previously a decision on charges would be announced in early August.
Trump has already been arraigned in three separate criminal cases involving classified documents kept at his Mar-a-Lago estate, efforts to overturn the 2020 election result and business fraud involving hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels.
“If an indictment came today, we would be ready,” Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said in a previous interview.
Labat said he sent deputies to both New York and Miami to see how those police departments handled Trump's previous court appearances, saying he learned to be "proactive" with security.
As Hurricane Ian devastated parts of Florida, millions of dollars rolled into Casey DeSantis’ relief campaign. Nearly a year later, much of it is sitting unused in a bank account, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel revealed.
The wife of governor and GOP presidential nominee hopeful Ron DeSantis campaigned to raise $63 million in donations for the Florida Disaster Fund as the hurricane destroyed swathes of the state in late September 2022.
“We can take those resources and micro-target them and get them directly to the ground as quickly and as efficiently as possible,” she said at the time.
“We’re going to cut through any red tape and bureaucracy because we know people need those funds and they need help.”
More than 10 months later, about $9 million has not been used, despite many families still struggling to complete repairs or dealing with storm-related damage including black mold, Alan Harris, Seminole County’s emergency management director and vice president of the disaster relief nonprofit organization Seminole Heart, told the Sun-Sentinel.
“If you are one of the families who has black mold or has a damaged roof, it’s something you think about every day,” he said.
Across Florida, 1,082 families are still in RVs or other temporary housing, records kept by the Florida Division of Emergency Management show.
“People who donate in response to a natural disaster want to ease the suffering of the people affected,” said Laurie Styron, executive director of CharityWatch.
“That’s why they donate. So if you still have people who are unhoused, buried in debt as a result of disaster losses, or otherwise not back on their feet, it is safe to say that the intentions of donors are not being honored.”
Though Volunteer Florida, which oversees the fund, promotes success stories on its website, including giving money to the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army, opening emergency food banks and helping low-income homeowners raise storm-prone homes, details of some of the spending are vague, the Sun-Sentinel reported.
The governor’s office announced a $25 million program in December through the disaster fund to provide “lodging for volunteers,” and more went to small business and restaurant recovery programs.
But there is no list of which businesses benefited from them, the Sun-Sentinel reported.
“Those funds can end up benefiting private individuals,” said Styron.
“The public needs to know who are those private individuals.”
WASHINGTON – This week’s indictment and arraignment of former President Donald Trump was something some lawmakers trapped in the U.S. House Gallery on Jan. 6, 2021 didn’t expect to see, but there were no celebrations when the moments arrived. A part of them still mourns.
The first thought to flash through many minds wasn’t of Trump arrested, it was flashbacks of themselves and others facing likely injury and potential death — “hang Mike Pence” still rings in many ears.
January 6 and being trapped in the Gallery with my colleagues, worrying about my staff and all of the staff inside the Capitol and around the campus. It truly, it all came flooding back to me,” Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) told Raw Story the night the indictment was announced.
Escobar attended most of the House Jan. 6 select committee’s 10 hearings last year, along with a rotating cast of close to three-dozen other lawmakers who were also trapped alongside her Jan. 6, 2021, in the balcony overlooking the House floor.
That includes Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA). She says this week’s Trump indictment sent a wave of thoughts and emotions through her that have ebbed and flowed throughout the week.
“For me, it was stunning and shocking. Staggering … Sad for our country,” Dean told Raw Story. “Crazy yet not surprising.”
Congress is in recess for the month of August. While many of the members left stranded in the House gallery — the “Gallery Group,” to some — on Jan. 6 have remained quiet this week, a handful have shared their reactions to Raw Story and on social media.
Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO)
“I remember consoling my friend and colleague who had just spoken to her family. I remember telling my fellow members to take off their pins so we couldn’t be identified. My Ranger training kicked in and I remember gripping my pen to use as a weapon if necessary.”
I was in the House gallery when Trump’s incited mob stormed the Capitol. 🧵 1/5 — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) August 1, 2023
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA)
“I was in the House Gallery on January 6 as insurrectionists attempted to take over our nation’s capital. Trump urged these actions and then simply sat there as they unfolded, refusing to even immediately tell his supporters to go home. Our democracy survived, but barely.”
Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS); chairman of Jan. 6 select committee
“January 6th was a test of American democracy, but the fair trials of those responsible will further demonstrate this Nation’s commitment to the rule of law and hold accountable those who attempted to undermine it.”
Two years ago, when I chaired the first Select Committee hearing, I was moved by the courageous testimony of four brave police officers who came to the defense of the Capitol and American democracy on January 6, 2021. — Bennie G. Thompson (@BennieGThompson) August 1, 2023
Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT), then a member of the House
“January 6th will be remembered as one of the darkest days in American history. I was in the House chamber when rioters breached the Capitol, and I saw firsthand the devastation of the insurrection. Make no mistake: the tragic events of that day — and the lies and conspiracies pushed by former President Donald Trump and his followers — did tremendous damage to our democracy.”
“We have an independent judicial system for a reason — to ensure no one is treated with a separate standard of justice. No one is above the law.”
'Watch the trial'
Rep. Escobar of Texas and the others say they’re eagerly awaiting the trial.
“The indictments and a trial are so important. We cannot forget what happened January 6. We cannot ignore it. We cannot give anyone a pass,” Escobar said. “And frankly, the American public needs to read those indictments and they need to watch the trial.”
Still, Escobar fears Trump, who as a 2024 presidential candidate is leading all others for the Republican nomination, damaged American democracy for years to come.
“The fact that there are millions of Americans who are so deeply radicalized by Fox News and by extremist Republicans and by the MAGA movement, that they are willing to look past everything that Donald Trump has done, and that they actually see him as a victim,” Escobar said. “It is shocking to me. It is terrifying to me. Far more than what Donald Trump is doing, what is terrifying to me, is the millions of Americans who cannot see the truth through all the lies that they've been told.”