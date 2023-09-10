Trump looking at Judge Chutkan placing him under house arrest: DC insider
Donald Trump (Photo by Steven Hirsch for AFP)

During an appearance on MSNBC, longtime Washington insider Jonathan Alter claimed that Donald Trump could end up under house arrest for defying Judge Tanya Chutkan.


Speaking with MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin, Alter stated that it would be highly problematic to put a former president in prison and, in the case before Judge Tanya Chutkan, she likely would sentence him to house arrest for his out-of-court outbursts after she already warned him.

"The president is not looking at jail time," he told the host. "In a normal case, yes, he would be jailed for contempt of court, but as a practical matter, he can't be."

Continuing in that vein, he explained, "They can't house the Secret Service in jail and all the rest of it so if he's convicted as punishment it's likely to be house arrest."

"It's conceivable that Judge Chutkan, if he continues to violate the terms of his bail, [he] could be subjected to house arrest -- that's still possible," he added.

