Trump's tax return release is 'vitally important' — and an 'essential attack on his identity': biographer
President Donald J. Trump Speaks at the 2019 National Association of REALTORS Legislative Meetings on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Marriott Wardman Park. (Brian Copeland/Flickr)

On CNN Tuesday, Donald Trump biographer Michael D'Antonio walked through the significance if the House Ways and Means Committee ultimately releases the former president's tax returns publicly.

This comes as the committee weighs whether, and how much, of the returns to reveal, after years of court battles to acquire and review them.

"You obviously, as the Trump biographer — you know how important a potential release of these returns with the details would be to him," said anchor Victor Blackwell. "We've got the criminal referrals that happened just yesterday. You've got so many lawsuits and investigations. Place this on the scale of urgency and severity, if this information were to become public?"

"Well, obviously it's the first item up on the agenda, so it's a vital importance right now and I expect that it's a ... really essential attack on his identity," said D'Antonio. "I don't know if he's prepared for that. A regular person would be prepared for that, but he kind of wings everything so he may act very wounded. I think he will be very wounded."

IN OTHER NEWS: 'You're not the best at math': Gas prices expert mocks Lauren Boebert's attack on Biden

As a reference to Trump's impulsive behavior, D'Antonio invoked how Trump previously stated, during a deposition about his net worth, that it grows and shrinks daily depending on whatever his mood believes it to be.

"I think that it is shocking that this is being revealed, and if it is revealed in its entirety ... that will be a very unusual event and that may be the core response that, once again, I'm being persecuted. Once again those awful Democrats don't know when to stop," said D'Antonio. "And that could rally his base and rally his fundraising, so it won't be a total loss for him."

Watch video below or at this link.

Michael D'Antonio says Trump's tax release is an "essential attack on his identity" www.youtube.com

SmartNews Video